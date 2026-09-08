Citroen Aircross X, Basalt X Get New Variants; eC3 X Range Increases To 330 Km

Citroen India has expanded the Aircross X and Basalt X ranges with new turbo-petrol and naturally aspirated petrol variants, while also introducing the eC3 X Extended with a certified range of 330 km. The additions are available across Citroen dealerships from September 7 and are intended to offer buyers more flexibility in matching engine choice with equipment level.

New Citroen Aircross X Variants

The Citroen Aircross X line-up now includes the YOU Turbo Comfort Edition, priced at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This gives buyers access to the turbo-petrol engine at a lower price point than before, without requiring them to move to the higher Plus or Max grades.

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Citroen has also added the Aircross X MAX NA at Rs 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom). This version combines the higher-spec Max trim with the naturally aspirated petrol engine, offering a less expensive route into the better-equipped version of the SUV.

The existing Aircross X YOU variants are priced from Rs 8.89 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh, while the existing turbo-petrol Max range begins at Rs 12.97 lakh. The new variants therefore fill gaps between engine and feature combinations that were previously unavailable.

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Basalt X Gets Turbo-Petrol Option

The Citroen Basalt X receives a similar update. The newly introduced Basalt X YOU Turbo is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most accessible turbo-petrol option in the Basalt X range. Its price sits above the naturally aspirated YOU variants, which are priced between Rs 8.55 lakh and Rs 8.75 lakh.

At the other end of the line-up, the new Basalt X MAX NA costs Rs 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Until now, buyers wanting the Max equipment level had to select the turbo-petrol version, whose price starts at Rs 12.62 lakh.

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Citroen has said the naturally aspirated variants will be available in petrol and CNG forms. However, the company has not yet published separate prices for the CNG versions.

Citroen eC3 X Extended

Alongside the internal-combustion updates, Citroen has launched the eC3 X Extended. It has a certified range of 330 km under the MIDC-I/II cycle, a modest 5 km increase over the 325 km claimed by the existing eC3 X. Citroen attributes the improvement to efficiency-related changes rather than a larger battery.

The electric hatchback continues with a 29.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, 143 Nm of torque, a claimed top speed of 107 kmph and a claimed 0-60 kmph time of 6.8 seconds. Its DC fast-charging time from 10 to 80 per cent is about 57 minutes.

The eC3 X Extended is now also available through Citroen's Battery-as-a-Service, or BaaS, programme. Under this arrangement, the vehicle starts at Rs 6.99 lakh, ex-showroom, with a battery-use charge of Rs 2.26 per kilometre.