Aprilia RS 457 New Colours Revealed At India Bike Week 2025

Aprilia showcased three fresh colour schemes for the RS 457 at India Bike Week 2025. These new options are expected to arrive in India by January 2026. Among them, the most premium variant stands out, offering select accessories as standard, further enhancing the appeal of Aprilia's mid-capacity performance motorcycle.

Aprilia has introduced three striking colour options for the RS 457: Arsenic Yellow, Snake Blue, and Racing Replica. Of these, Arsenic Yellow offers a more understated appeal, combining a dark overall finish with bold yellow graphics. To further enhance its sporty character, this scheme also features red-finished rims, adding a sharp contrast and a dynamic edge to the motorcycle's design.

Aprilia RS 457- GP Replica

The Racing Replica colour scheme lends the RS 457 a distinctive identity with Aprilia RS-GP-inspired graphics. Positioned as the most premium option among the three, it comes equipped with a quickshifter as standard, along with adjustable brake and clutch levers, adding both performance and practicality to the supersport's striking visual appeal.

Aprilia RS 457- Coral Blue Snake

The Snake Blue colour scheme delivers a flashier appeal, combining a bold blue body finish with striking red graphics. Drawing inspiration from the Blue Marlin shade seen on the RS 660, it carries a familiar yet vibrant character. Like the Arsenic Yellow option, this variant also sports red-finished rims, further enhancing its sporty and eye-catching design.

Aprilia RS 457- Arsenic Yellow

There remains some uncertainty regarding Aprilia's rollout strategy for the new RS 457 colour schemes. The company has yet to clarify whether these fresh options will replace the existing palette or be sold alongside it. Pricing details also remain undisclosed, though the motorcycle currently carries a tag of Rs 4.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the Aprilia RS 457 has been left untouched in terms of tech and mechanical changes and continues to draw power from the 457 cc parallel-twin engine that makes 47.6 hp at 9,400 rpm, along with having peak torque output of 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox that has a slip and assist clutch.