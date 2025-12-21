Nissan Gravite MPV: Really New Or Just Renault Triber With Bold Skin?

Nissan has announced its latest compact MPV, named Gravite, slated for launch in early 2026. The model is expected to reach showrooms by March 2026, marking the brand's next significant step after unveiling the Tekton SUV. Expanding its portfolio further, Nissan also confirmed plans for a seven-seater SUV, scheduled to debut in 2027, reinforcing its commitment to introducing fresh products in the Indian market.

Nissan has officially scheduled the unveiling of its new compact MPV, Gravite, for January 21, marking the start of an expanded regional lineup. The Gravite will be followed by the Duster-based Tekton SUV in mid-2026, and a larger Bigster-derived seven-seater SUV is slated for early 2027. First announced in July 2024 and later seen in a group teaser in March 2025, this marks the first occasion Nissan has revealed the Gravite's name, accompanied by fresh teasers highlighting its upcoming debut.

Also Read: Jake Paul Adds One Of One Ferrari Purosangue Venuum To His Garage; Check Pics

Fresh images showcase the Gravite's front and rear, confirming it as essentially a Nissan-badged version of the Renault Triber. While the core design remains familiar, Nissan has introduced subtle styling revisions to distinguish its variant, ensuring the Gravite carries a unique identity within the brand's expanding lineup.

The Gravite distinguishes itself with a larger grille, revised LED headlight graphics, and a front bumper featuring C-shaped trim that enhances visual width. While the side profile and greenhouse remain largely aligned with Renault's design, Nissan has introduced subtle updates at the rear, including a redesigned bumper with matching C-shaped accents, refreshed LED taillight graphics, and the Gravite name prominently displayed across the tailgate, giving the MPV a more distinct identity within the brand's lineup.

Also Read: Lamborghini Wraps Up Fifth Esperienza Giro India With New Dual-Route Format

The company did not reveal the interior but highlighted ultra-modular seating, exceptional roominess, and class-leading storage innovations. Similar to the Renault version, the Gravite will feature a three-row layout, accommodating up to seven passengers within its compact footprint. However, considering its size, expectations for extraordinary space should remain modest.

Also, the set of features is expected to consist of a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charging pad, cooled storage in the center, and second-row seats that can slide and recline.

Nissan has yet to confirm the powertrain details of the upcoming Gravite MPV, though it is expected to carry forward a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72 hp and 96 Nm. Like the Renault Triber, it should be offered with a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. While Nissan is likely to fine-tune the setup for improved drivability, the fundamental mechanical package is expected to remain unchanged.