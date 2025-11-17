MotoGP 2025: Aprilia Racing's Marco Bezzecchi Claims P1 In Valencia

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi capped off the season in style with victory at the Valencia MotoGP on Sunday, marking a strong finish to his campaign. The 27-year-old had already secured third place in the championship during Saturday's sprint and, starting from pole, held off Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse to take the win. Coming on the heels of his triumph in Portugal, the result delivered Aprilia its first-ever back-to-back Grand Prix victories. Bezzecchi's overall third place also secured Aprilia's maiden top-three finish in the championship standings.

At the start, Marco Bezzecchi delivered a flawless launch, immediately taking the lead ahead of Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez.

Marco Bezzecchi celebrates his win at Valencia

Photo Credit: Reuters

The early laps saw drama unfold when Johann Zarco ran wide at Turn 4 and collided with Ducati Lenovo's Francesco Bagnaia, sending him into the gravel and ending his season with a crash. Zarco was penalized with a Long Lap Penalty for the incident.

Up front, Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse MotoGP sharpened his charge, having overtaken Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46) and steadily closing in on Bezzecchi.

By Lap 11 of 27, the race had settled with Bezzecchi leading, Fernandez chasing, and Di Giannantonio locked in a fierce battle with Pedro Acosta of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for third.

As the season wrapped up, Bezzecchi's triumph highlighted Aprilia's remarkable progress, while Fernandez's performance signaled promising potential for the future.