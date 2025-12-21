KTM 390 Adventure R To Be Launched In India Soon -Details

KTM is preparing to introduce a more off-road-oriented version of its popular adventure motorcycle, the KTM 390 Adventure R, in the Indian market. According to bikewale.com, the 390 Adventure R is set for its official debut in India in January 2026. This variant promises enhanced capability with increased suspension travel of 230 mm and greater ground clearance compared to the standard 390 Adventure. Responding to the growing demand among enthusiasts for tougher off-road performance, KTM has confirmed its plans to launch the 390 Adventure R during the India Bike Week.

Powering the KTM 390 Adventure R is a 399 cc single-cylinder LC4c engine of the brand, which puts out 45.2 hp of power and 39 Nm of peak torque. It works with a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

The KTM 390 Adventure R features a 21-inch front wheel paired with an 18-inch rear, compared to the standard model's 21-inch front and 17-inch rear setup. Its suspension travel has been extended to 230 mm from 200 mm, boosting ground clearance to 272 mm against the standard's 232 mm. This upgrade also raises the seat height to 870 mm, up from 830 mm. Designed for riders seeking added equipment and off-road capability, the Adventure R delivers more performance despite its taller stance.

KTM 390 Adventure R

The international-spec KTM 390 Adventure R comes equipped with heavy-duty spoked wheels paired with Mitas Enduro Trail E07+ tyres, though it remains uncertain which tyres will be offered on the India-spec version. Up front, the R features a 43 mm WP Apex Open Cartridge fork that allows both compression and rebound damping adjustments. At the rear, it is fitted with a WP Apex split piston shock, offering preload and rebound damping adjustability, ensuring enhanced control and versatility for demanding off-road conditions.

Pricing details are yet to be announced, though the KTM 390 Adventure R is expected to be positioned around Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom). With its arrival, KTM India will complete its mid-size adventure lineup, offering the X, the standard model, and the R tailored for more skilled riders. As the BMW F 450 GS prepares for a 2026 debut, KTM's three distinct versions of the 390 Adventure will cater to varied riding styles and customer needs, ensuring broader appeal in the segment.

