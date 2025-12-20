KTM Announces Indian Adventure Rally, KTM Cup Season 3 At India Bike Week

KTM announced KTM Cup Season 3 and the KTM Adventure Rally in India at India Bike Week on December 19, 2025, in Pune. KTM Cup Season 3 starts on January 17 and includes training with Dani Pedrosa. The Adventure Rally takes place from February 27 to March 3 on Goa's West Coast.

KTM Cup Season 3 Schedule

The season has four zonal rounds in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Guwahati. Selection rounds include performances by KTM stunt rider Rok Bagoros. The finale is in Chennai with 80 participants selected from 800 in the zonal rounds. Winners receive a trip to the Austria Grand Prix with pit access and a visit to KTM Motohall.

Also Read: KTM RC390 Discontinued In All Markets Except India- Here's Why

Adventure Rally Details

The rally lasts five days and involves over 120 riders. Chris Birch leads the event. Birch is an eight-time New Zealand Enduro Champion and Dakar Rally finisher. He tests KTM adventure motorcycles, including the 790 Adventure, and guides off-road and endurance riding.

India Bike Week Activities

KTM set up an Off-Road Track at India Bike Week. Riders can test ADV and Enduro models there. A Ride and Win challenge offers entry to the Adventure Rally.

Also Read: KTM 160 Duke New Variant Launched At Rs 1.78 Lakh; Gets Colour TFT Display

Company Statements

Manik Nangia, President of Probiking at KTM India, said KTM Cup Season 3 allows riders to train with Dani Pedrosa, and the Adventure Rally provides a chance to ride with Chris Birch. These initiatives relate to KTM's Ready To Race philosophy.

KTM entered India in 2012 and has more than 450 stores. India is KTM's largest global market with nearly half a million biking enthusiasts. Bajaj Auto and KTM partnered in 2007, with Bajaj owning a stake in KTM AG.