KTM Unveils 2026 MotoGP Bike Livery With Bajaj Logo In Prime Spot: Pics

KTM, along with its satellite outfit Tech3, has officially unveiled its 2026 MotoGP machines in a joint online launch, confirming that both teams will once again run identical liveries. This unified approach, first adopted in 2025, effectively makes Tech3 an extension of the factory KTM squad, giving the Austrian manufacturer a consistent four-bike presence on the grid.

The 2025 season may have been underwhelming for KTM, but optimism surrounds the new campaign. Several structural changes are in place, most notably the arrival of former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner as part-owner of Tech3. Despite this shift, Herve Poncharal will continue his long-standing role on the pit wall, ensuring continuity in team operations.

KTM's livery has remained largely unchanged since its MotoGP debut in 2017, while Tech3 has experimented with different designs since joining forces with KTM in 2019. Between 2023 and 2024, Tech3 promoted Pierre Mobility Group's GasGas brand before reverting to KTM branding last year. For 2026, both squads will share the same factory-inspired colours, reinforcing KTM's unified identity.

The rider line-ups remain unchanged from 2025, offering stability and consistency. Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder will continue as the factory KTM pairing, while Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales represent Tech3. Importantly, all four riders are directly contracted to KTM, strengthening the manufacturer's control over its MotoGP program.

This season also marks KTM's first full campaign under new ownership following Bajaj Auto's takeover of the brand. Earlier concerns about KTM's financial health and its MotoGP future have been eased, with the factory already testing its 2027 prototype in private sessions. The Bajaj influence is visible on the 2026 bikes, with the company's logo now featured prominently on the windscreen, symbolizing the new era of collaboration.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, said, "In the second half of 2025 we were starting to make good races, good results, even when we were not having our best days. We were able to manage to be in this top five constantly. All-in-all it was really good to be able to fight for 3rd place in the Championship. Thanks to the team and to KTM, for this. We go for more this year and to start in the right way from Sepang next week."

