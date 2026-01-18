Aprilia RS-GP26 Revealed Ahead Of 2026 MotoGP Season

Aprilia has introduced its 2026 MotoGP contender, the RS-GP26, during the team launch in Italy. With engine development frozen under current regulations, the focus for the new season will be on refining setup, aerodynamics, and race execution. Aprilia sees 2026 as a year where small improvements could make a big difference across a demanding calendar.

The RS-GP26 continues to wear Aprilia Racing's traditional colours but adds a new element to its livery - the lion symbol. Known as the Leone Alato, it reflects the team's heritage and values of strength, determination, and resilience. The emblem also highlights Aprilia's ties to Venice, located close to the team's base in Noale.

Aprilia enters 2026 aiming to build on its most successful season to date. In 2025, the team finished second in the Manufacturers' Championship with 418 points, breaking the 400-point mark for the first time. Marco Bezzecchi secured third place in the Riders' standings with 353 points, the best result ever for an Aprilia rider. The season also delivered 19 podiums, including three sprint wins and four long race victories, five pole positions, and the manufacturer's 300th Grand Prix win at the Australian GP - later extended to 302. These achievements confirmed Aprilia as the most successful European manufacturer in World Motorcycle Grand Prix history.

For 2026, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin will represent Aprilia Racing. Bezzecchi, who had a standout season last year, is looking to maintain his position among the top riders and continue his upward trajectory with the team.

Technically, the RS-GP26 represents the latest stage in Aprilia's development cycle. It incorporates advanced aerodynamics, ride-height devices, and a 1000cc engine - the last of its kind before new regulations take effect in 2027. As a result, the RS-GP26 is expected to be the fastest prototype Aprilia has ever produced.