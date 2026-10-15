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After Long Wait, Tesla Roadster EV's Live Demo Scheduled For Tomorrow: Details

Goldstein expects Tesla to sell around 2,000 Roadsters a year - a fraction of the 1.6 million vehicles Tesla sold last year.

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After Long Wait, Tesla Roadster EV's Live Demo Scheduled For Tomorrow: Details

After years of anticipation, the next-generation Tesla Roadster is set for a live demonstration near SpaceX's McGregor test site in Waco, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on X, with the livestream scheduled to begin at 6:25 AM IST on October 16, 2026, for viewers in India. Tesla, opens new tab is set to unveil its redesigned Roadster on Thursday, nearly nine years after it first showed a next-generation version of its electric sports car. Tesla revealed a prototype of the $200,000 car in 2017 and said deliveries would begin in 2020. The price has not been updated but reservations are still $50,000 each.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has played down the car's importance to Tesla's finances, describing it in 2023 as a "small potato situation" that would not "move the ​needle in a major way financially."

But the car still carries symbolic weight.

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"Tesla does ​not currently have a halo car, or high-performance luxury vehicle designed to ⁠showcase an automaker's best engineering and technology. The Roadster will be Tesla's new halo car," ​Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said in a note last month.

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Musk set expectations in 2017, saying a ​four-seat Roadster would travel 620 miles (1,000 km) on a single charge. In 2024, he posted on X that it had been redesigned. The new Roadster would accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (100 km ​per hour) in less than a second. "And that is least interesting part," he wrote, adding ​it was a collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX (SPCX.O), opens new tab, the rocket company Musk also leads.

Goldstein expects Tesla to sell ‌around ⁠2,000 Roadsters a year - a fraction of the 1.6 million vehicles Tesla sold last year.

The original Roadster, released in 2008 and on sale until 2012, was Tesla's first-ever EV and used a Lotus Elise chassis. It helped change the world's view of what an electric vehicle could ​be. The company has ​since been known ⁠for its Model Y and Model X SUVs and Model S and Model 3 sedans.

The reveal of the second-generation Roadster also comes amid ​a sharp shift in Tesla's focus to artificial intelligence-led self-driving tech and ​robotics, from ⁠manufacturing cars for human drivers.

This year, Tesla stopped selling Model S and X vehicles to make space for production of its Optimus humanoid robots. It also launched Cybercab - a two-seater robotaxi that ⁠comes without ​manual controls such as a steering wheel, pedals, and ​mirrors.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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Tesla, Elon Musk, Tesla Roadster, Tesla Roadster EV
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