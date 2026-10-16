Elon Musk Agrees To Settle Lawsuits Over 2024 Election Lottery

Elon Musk and his America PAC political action committee said on Thursday they agreed to settle two proposed class actions alleging the billionaire entrepreneur defrauded residents in closely contested states before the ​2024 US election by promising voters a lottery-style daily $1 million giveaway.

The plaintiffs, Musk and America PAC told the judge overseeing the two related lawsuits in federal court in Austin, Texas, that they have reached settlements subject to court approval

The filings did not include settlement terms, and lawyers involved in the case declined to comment or did not respond to requests for more information

The plaintiffs in the two cases are Arizona residents who said Musk and America PAC misled voters in seven swing states into signing his petition to support the US Constitution by promising $1 ​million daily to randomly selected signatories

The defendants denied the allegations

Musk founded America PAC to support Republican Donald Trump's successful 2024 presidential run

A federal judge in June said Musk must testify in the lawsuits

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