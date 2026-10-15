Elon Musk Blames Trump Government For Starshield Slowdown In Ukraine

SpaceX boss Elon Musk said Wednesday that any disruptions reported by Ukraine in using the Starshield satellite communications system would be the responsibility of the US government, not his company.

"Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," Musk said, referring to US President Donald Trump.

Musk drew a distinction between the Starshield system, which Ukraine relies on for battlefield communications, and the parallel Starlink civilian satellite system, which Ukraine also deploys but is not allowed for offensive operations. Both were designed by Musk's SpaceX.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)