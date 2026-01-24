5 Budget Adventure Tourer Bikes You Can Buy In India

Adventure Tourer motorcycles in India are witnessing an upward trend in terms of popularity. Credit to their design, which makes them suitable for tarmac and off-road adventures, the motorcycles give the rider freedom to go anywhere. To profit from the trend and capitalize on their capabilities, multiple manufacturers in India have launched budget adventure tourers. While many others are preparing to bring their own contenders. Here we have compiled a list of motorcycles you can consider.

TVS Apache RTX 300

The Apache RTX 300 offers the best value-for-money adventure bikes in India. It features a newly developed 299.1cc single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that generates 35 hp of power and 28.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed transmission. The bike is loaded with features such as traction control, various riding modes, switchable ABS, automatic headlamps, and more, all starting at a price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM Adventure 250

The most upscale adventure motorcycle on the list is the KTM Adventure 250, priced at 2.40 lakhs (ex-showroom). It is driven by a 249.07cc single-cylinder engine producing 31 hp of power and 25 Nm of torque with a 6-speed transmission. This bike also includes high-end features such as a quickshifter, TFT connectivity, off-road ABS, and ride-by-wire capabilities.

Hero Xpulse 210

The Hero Xpulse 210 stands out as one of the most budget-friendly adventure motorcycles in India. It is equipped with a 210cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 24 hp of power and comes with a 6-speed gearbox. The Xpulse boasts features like a slipper assist clutch, telescopic fork, mono-shock suspension, dual-channel ABS, disc brakes, LED lighting, and smartphone connectivity. It comes at Rs 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda NX200

Honda's NX200 is its entry-level adventure motorcycle, priced at 1.57 lakhs (ex-showroom). It uses the same 184.4cc engine found in the Hornet 2.0, producing 16 hp and 15.7 Nm of torque, coupled with a 5-speed transmission. Additionally, it includes dual-channel ABS, disc brakes, and tubeless tyres.

Suzuki V-Strom SX

Suzuki's budget-friendly adventure bike is the V-Strom SX. It is powered by the Gixxer's 249cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, which delivers 26 hp of power and 22.2 Nm of torque, combined with a 6-speed gearbox. This model comes with features like tubeless tyres, telescopic front suspension, mono-shock rear suspension, disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, Suzuki ride connect, and a ground clearance of 205mm.