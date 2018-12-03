NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
PM Modi, KCR, Owaisi Are One: Rahul Gandhi To People Of Telangana

Rahul Gandhi claimed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was the BJP's "B team" and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao "operates" as Prime Minister Modi's "Telangana Rubber Stamp".

Assembly Polls | | Updated: December 03, 2018 12:58 IST
Rahul Gandhi alleged that KCR and Asaduddin Owaisi were working with the BJP. (File photo)


New Delhi: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi were "one" and urged the people of Telangana to not be "fooled by them".

He also claimed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi was the BJP's "B team" and its chief  K Chandrasekhar Rao "operates" as Prime Minister Modi's "Telangana Rubber Stamp".

"Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR & Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them!" he said.

Earlier, in an another tweet, he said Telangana was "born of idealism and great dreams", but four years of "TRS/BJP incompetence, arrogance and corruption" has made the people cynical.

