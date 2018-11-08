Congress Announces Fifth List Of Candidates For Madhya Pradesh Election

In the current Madhya Pradesh assembly, the Congress has 57 legislators

The Congress today released its fifth list of 16 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, taking the total number of declared candidates to 229. The announcement came a day after the Congress released its fourth list of 29 candidates for elections to the 230-member assembly.

The Congress announced its first list of 155 candidates on November 3 in which it renominated 46 legislators. A day after, it announced the second list of 16 candidates. On Monday night, the Congress announced a third list of 13 candidates.

With Thursday's announcement, the name of just one Congress candidate for the Manpur seat is awaited.

In the current assembly, the Congress has 57 legislators.

The Congress has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003. The BJP government is seeking a fourth straight term.