Indian billionaire, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Monday night expressed support for Nvidia's co-founder and fallen CEO Jensen Huang. But by Tuesday morning Sharma had deleted the post from X.

The original post read: "Stand with Jensen. Just signed the petition." It was shared along with the link to the open letter and petition called "Stand with Jensen" that demands Nvidia's board reinstate Huang as CEO, while an independent investigation establishes the facts of his alleged extramarital affairs with company employees including direct reportees and one with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy.

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This is not the first time Sharma has shown his support for Huang publicly. On Saturday, he responded to an Elon Musk post on X that said: "A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I'm signing it too."

Sharma's responded with: "Elon (heart emoji sign) Jensen so much"

That has not been deleted though.

Sharma isn't alone in his support for Huang. The "Stand with Jensen" online petition has gathered around 188,000 signatures including from prominent names such as Elon Musk, Travis Kalanick (Uber Co-founder), Tim Sweeney (Founder and CEO of Epic Games), Garry Tan (President of Y Combinator).

US President Donald Trump too has publicly expressed political support, saying he would "not mind" Huang's reinstatement.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI's co-founder and CEO SamAltman has said Huang is one of his heroes and "heroes have flaws." He also said "it would be difficult to imagine an AI industry without Jensen Huang."

Geoffrey Hinton, the famous computer scientist, often called the Godfather of AI said he trusts Jensen Huang more than other prominent AI leaders like Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

"I know Jensen a little bit. My impression of him is he's a decent guy. I don't put him in the same camp as Sam Altman or Mark Zuckerberg or Elon Musk."

"I would trust Jensen far more."

"And I think he made a big mistake, but my suspicion is that Nvidia will survive it."

In the meantime, Taiwan -where Huang was born - illuminated its tallest skyscraper, Taipei 101, with a special message reading "Taiwan heart (emoji) Jensen" on Monday.

However, the board of Nvidia has no plans to reinstate Huang as the CEO according to a source-based report from The Washington Post.