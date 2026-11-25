US President Donald Trump isn't done taking credit after claiming he was instrumental in getting Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO . Trump has now claimed that he also saved Elon Musk during his first term in the White House, suggesting that the Tesla and SpaceXSI chief might not even be around today had it not been for him.

"You wouldn't have an Elon if it wasn't for me."

Trump made the remark during a televised interview on Monday, while discussing his role in Huang's return to Nvidia.

In another televised interaction he remarked that Musk had been "in big trouble" during his first presidency. He referred to a "certain incident" that had taken place, describing it as a "tough incident", but stopped short of revealing what had happened.

Trump said he was proud of Musk and described him as a "super genius", while adding a rather unusual qualification.

"80% super genius, 20% he has other problems. But I tell him that."

What trouble could Musk have been in?

Trump has not specified what he meant when he said Musk was in "big trouble" during his first presidency. However, three episodes between 2018 and 2020 offer possible clues.

One of the biggest challenges Musk faced came in 2018, when he landed in trouble with US securities regulators over a tweet.

In August that year, Musk announced that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share, claiming that funding for the deal had been "secured". The announcement sent shockwaves through the markets, but the proposed deal never materialised.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) subsequently accused Musk of securities fraud, arguing that his statements had misled investors. The two sides eventually reached a settlement under which Musk paid a $20 million penalty and stepped down as Tesla's chairman for three years, although he retained his position as CEO.

The episode, however, offers little evidence of Trump personally stepping in to protect Musk. The SEC was headed by Jay Clayton, Trump's own appointee, who publicly said he fully supported the enforcement action and the settlement.

Another possible explanation lies with SpaceX and Musk's security clearance.

In September 2018, Musk appeared on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast and smoked marijuana during the interview. The incident attracted considerable attention, and in March 2019, reports emerged that the Pentagon was reviewing his security clearance.

That was critical because SpaceX was already working with the US military to launch national security satellites. Access to classified information and military contracts made security clearance particularly important to the company. A loss of clearance could have complicated Musk's involvement in some of SpaceX's defence-related work.

However, there is no clear evidence that Trump intervened in this matter either.

The third episode, from May 2020, is perhaps the strongest candidate because Trump publicly backed Musk.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Musk decided to reopen Tesla's Fremont factory in California despite local public health restrictions. He even challenged authorities to arrest him, writing: "If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

Trump came out in his support the following day, posting on Twitter that California should let Tesla reopen its factory "NOW".

Musk responded with a "Thank you!"

Unlike the other two episodes, this is a documented instance of Trump publicly taking Musk's side during a confrontation with authorities. Whether this is the incident Trump is now referring to, however, remains unclear.

Trump has repeatedly portrayed himself as a champion of America's technology industry and its leading executives. His claims about Huang and Musk also highlight how closely Silicon Valley's biggest names are now intertwined with Washington's political establishment.

Whether Trump actually saved Musk remains unclear. But the US president certainly wants people to know that he believes he played a role in saving two of America's most influential tech billionaires.