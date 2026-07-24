Meet SuperNori: The AI Assistant Built For Modern Families

Nori has introduced SuperNori, an artificial intelligence platform designed to act as an operating system for the smart home, helping families manage daily routines, schedules and connected devices from one place. The announcement was highlighted in a sponsored feature published by TechCrunch.

According to TechCrunch, SuperNori is built to go beyond the traditional smart assistant model. Instead of simply responding to voice commands, the platform is designed to understand household context, coordinate tasks across connected services and smart home devices, and suggest or complete actions with user approval.

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The company says SuperNori can help families organise calendars, manage household responsibilities, monitor supplies and automate everyday routines.

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It also supports Android and the Home Assistant ecosystem, allowing it to work with a range of existing smart home products. TechCrunch reported that the aim is to reduce the time and effort families spend managing everyday life by making AI more proactive rather than reactive.

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Nori believes the future of artificial intelligence extends beyond workplace productivity into home and family management. The company says SuperNori is designed to serve as the central intelligence layer for connected homes, helping households stay organised while keeping people in control of important decisions.