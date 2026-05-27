Man Reveals How Claude Helped Him Trace Ancestral Land In UP: "Excellent Use Of AI"

A man has revealed how he used Anthropic's Claude AI assistant to seamlessly navigate dense, complex government land records and pinpoint 25 plots of ancestral family land in Mohammadpur, Uttar Pradesh. Having visited the village only a handful of times, he could not find the properties on his own. In a viral LinkedIn post, Zahid Khan highlighted how AI resolved a multi-generational, real-world mapping problem.

In the post, Khan explained that the land in Mohammadpur village had been passed down through generations, from his great-grandfather to his grandfather, then to his father, and finally to him. Despite owning the land, Khan struggled to identify the exact locations because the records were scattered across multiple government portals and written in dense official Hindi.

"The land records are digitized, but spread across multiple government websites, all in dense official Hindi that's genuinely hard to parse even if you can read the language. The kind of Hindi that makes legal documents feel like ancient scripture," he explained.

He then turned to Anthropic's AI assistant, Claude, and used its "computer use" feature to help search the records. Khan said the AI scoured government land portals and even typed his late father's name in Hindi on an on-screen keyboard. It recognised all family-related plots and extracted the official Gata Sankhya, or plot numbers, for 25 different pieces of land.

It became even more technical when the AI accessed state mapping databases and realized that the coordinates were in Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) format instead of the usual latitude and longitude. To solve this, the AI proposed a custom "shift-click tool" to extract the polygon points from all plots.

After converting the coordinates into standard map locations, the assistant generated a KML file and uploaded it to Google My Maps. The result was a clear, GPS-routable map showing the exact boundaries of the ancestral land.

See the full post here:

Khan said the AI-driven workflow eliminated the need to physically hunt for paperwork or rely on local intermediaries.

The viral post has sparked widespread discussion online, with many calling it one of the most practical and meaningful real-world examples of artificial intelligence being used to solve a deeply personal problem.

One user wrote, "This is among the few real use cases I've come across for AI use, which is super encouraging. This should be augmented as an agent into the Govt. Registrar of Property website."

Another commented, "Fascinating use case, AI bridging language and bureaucracy to reconnect families with their roots." Shows how tooling can turn archival data into personal stories."

"This is so cool! India definitely has massive amounts of digitised yet still unusable data. AI agents navigating these kinds of government workflows may unlock enormous value over the next few years," a third user added.