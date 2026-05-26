UP Drunk Father Kills Son, Hides Body Inside House; Arrested: Cops

A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by his father after a drunken argument in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Bhawanipur village on Sunday morning. The victim was identified as Munish.

According to police, Munish and his father, Daya Ram, were both intoxicated when a minor dispute broke out between them. During the altercation, Munish allegedly attacked his father. Enraged over this, Daya Ram attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot.

The police said Daya Ram then allegedly kept Munish's body inside the house in an attempt to conceal the murder. However, the incident came to light after villagers came to know about Munish's death.

Daya Ram's sister informed Bhira police on Sunday evening, several hours after the incident.

Circle Officer Gola Ramesh Tiwari said police reached the spot, arrested the accused, sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Tiwari said a case of murder has been registered. The killing stemmed from a minor dispute between the father and son, both of whom were under the influence of alcohol.

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