Christian Preacher Arrested For Conversion Activities In UP Village: Cops

A Christian preacher was arrested on charges of carrying out conversion activities here in a village, police said.

Police said he was allegedly "luring people" by promising that people who convert get a government job and are "married off to a beautiful girl". The alleged conversion activity was carried out in Jograjpur village, they said.

Police added that the action was initiated based on a written complaint by a local RSS worker, Gaurav Gupta.

Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said police arrested Anokhe Singh, a resident of Moradabad district, on Monday.

A case was registered against the accused late on Sunday evening at the Sehramau North police station under sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Police are also looking into the preacher's "funding sources" and find out more information on his "module".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)