Microsoft's New AI Coworker Never Sleeps: Can Scout Manage Your Job While You Switch Off?

Microsoft has introduced Scout, an artificial intelligence assistant designed to work like a digital coworker that never logs off. Announced during the company's Build 2026 developer conference, Scout can handle emails, manage calendars, organise meetings and draft responses while employees focus on other work or are away from their desks.

Unlike traditional chatbots that respond only when asked, Scout is built to operate continuously in the background. Microsoft says the tool can understand a user's preferences and take action on their behalf, making it more like a personal assistant than a simple AI chatbot.

Why It Could Change Office Life

One of Scout's most striking features is its ability to protect a user's priorities. Microsoft executive Omar Shahine said he instructed the AI to keep family dinner time free from meetings. Scout could automatically flag scheduling conflicts and suggest alternative meeting times.

The AI can also track commitments made in emails and messages, send reminders about unfinished tasks and prepare follow-up plans. For busy professionals, this could reduce hours spent on routine administration, according to WIRED.

The Concerns Behind the Promise

Despite the excitement, Microsoft admits Scout is still evolving. Early tests showed the AI occasionally produced poorly formatted emails and other mistakes. The company says users must decide which tasks should remain under human supervision.

Security is another concern. Experts warn that advanced AI agents could be vulnerable to manipulation or misuse. Microsoft says it has introduced monitoring tools and safeguards as part of the limited rollout.

A Glimpse Into the Future of Work

Scout is currently available only to selected users and organisations. However, its launch highlights a growing trend where AI agents are becoming active participants in daily office work. As technology firms race to build smarter workplace assistants, the question is no longer whether AI will join the office, but how much responsibility workers will be willing to hand over.