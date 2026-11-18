IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna has called for a balance between allowing children to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools and developing their independent thinking skills. He believes parents and educators should focus on critical thinking rather than simply stopping children from using AI. He has said that preventing children from using artificial intelligence (AI) tools is not the right approach, stressing that parents and educators should instead teach them to think critically and use technology productively.

Speaking to NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, Krishna discussed how parents and teachers can prepare children for a future increasingly shaped by AI and the possibility of superintelligence.

The discussion focused on a growing concern among parents: how to allow children to benefit from AI without making them dependent on it.

Krishna suggested that parents should return to the Socratic method, which involves asking questions and encouraging discussions to develop independent thinking.

"I think for parents to succeed in this, I think going back to the Socratic method, which means a lot of oral discourse and this thing, so they cannot be using the tool as a crutch," he said.

He acknowledged that this approach requires parents to spend more time having meaningful conversations with their children. However, he believes such discussions can help children develop their own reasoning abilities.

"It is more onerous for the parent to engage in that. Not many parents like getting into a deep discussion with their children, but I think that teaches the child how to still do their own thinking," Krishna added.

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'Stopping Humans From Using Tools Is A Fool's Errand'

Krishna disagreed with the idea that children should be completely discouraged from using AI. Drawing a comparison with the introduction of calculators in schools, he said that similar concerns had emerged when students first started using them.

Recalling his school and college years, he said there had been a debate about whether students should be allowed to use programmable calculators. Critics feared that calculators would weaken children's ability to perform basic arithmetic.

However, he pointed out that calculators eventually became accepted educational tools, while students were still expected to demonstrate their understanding without relying on them.

"I think these are tools. Stopping humans from using tools that cause productivity is a fool's errand," Krishna said.

He added that people must develop skills that go beyond simply operating technology.

"I can't think of one in the history of mankind which has not been used. Then you have to simply say, but your skill has to rise beyond that because in the end, that's a tool."

According to Krishna, the key is to combine critical thinking with the productive use of AI rather than treating the two as opposing ideas.

"Much more of a Socratic method, leveraging critical thinking, and then use the tool, but then you still have to teach people how to be productive despite the tool being there," he said.

How Should Schools Adapt To AI?

The conversation also addressed the challenges AI presents to teachers, particularly those in humanities and other subjects who may not be as familiar with emerging technologies.

With students increasingly using AI to complete homework and assignments quickly, educators are under pressure to rethink traditional teaching and assessment methods.

Krishna argued that students have always found ways to access other people's work, even before AI became widely available.

Sharing an example from his college days, he recalled how students would sometimes approach a classmate named Sanjeev to look at his assignments and copy parts of his work.

"I think we're making it up that this stuff has not happened. It has happened always. It's a rate and pace," he said, suggesting that AI has accelerated an existing practice rather than created an entirely new problem.

He believes schools should focus on changing how students are taught and assessed. One way to do this, he suggested, is to conduct certain assessments in classrooms, where students have to demonstrate their understanding independently.

"I think it comes back to what is the kind of assessment and what is the kind of teaching?" Krishna said.

He added that students can use AI tools, but schools must also find ways to assess their abilities without depending entirely on technology.

"I think you could go ahead and use the tools, but then you've got to find ways to do these things that are not always just tool-based."

Krishna's message to parents and educators was clear: AI should not replace independent thinking, but children should not be kept away from technology either. Instead, they must learn to question, reason and develop skills that allow them to work effectively alongside increasingly powerful AI tools.