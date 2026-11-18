IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna believes Jensen Huang's exit from Nvidia may not have a major impact on the company's growth over the next two years.

Huang resigned last week over allegations that he had multiple extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy.

Speaking to NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, Krishna said Nvidia has a strong team and a solid product pipeline and the company is in a strong position because its products are already in demand.

"NVIDIA sold out for the next two years. So as long as the engineering talent is there, one leader disappearing is not going to make a big difference to their trajectory for the next two years," Krishna said.

He explained that Nvidia's products are already in the design stage, which gives the company a clear technical roadmap for the next two to four years. Krishna agreed that leadership still matters. He believes Nvidia can continue to do well if it finds a strong leader in the next one or two years.

"A single individual is important because the ecosystem you live in is determined by that. But they're so healthy that they can probably get through as long as they emerge with a great leader in the next year or two, they'll be fine," he said.

Krishna also spoke about what a leadership change at Nvidia could mean for the semiconductor industry and the global AI race. He said several companies, including Nvidia, AMD, Qualcomm and Intel, are playing an important role in the semiconductor industry.

READ | Nvidia Reports $115 Billion In First Earnings Without Jensen Huang

According to him, much of the work in the AI and semiconductor space is already underway. "Even if Nvidia faces some disruption, it is unlikely to have a major impact on the industry in the next couple of years," Krishna said.

"So could it have a small friction effect? Yes. I think it's unlikely to have a large friction effect in the next couple of years," he added.

During the conversation, the IBM CEO was asked about the role of powerful founders and high-profile tech leaders in Silicon Valley.

He said some leaders have the ability to get things done in ways that others may find difficult. "Certain people have an ability to get things done that most others just don't have the stomach, the grit, the capability, the motivational power to get done," he said.

Krishna added that companies also need strong teams and ideas to survive beyond one individual. "I think it's both. You need companies and ideas that are great, but they can go much faster if you get the right individual to lead," he said.