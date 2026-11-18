American chips giant Nvidia exceeded analysts' expectations on Tuesday when it reported $115.8 billion in total revenue in its third quarter, double over last year, including sales from its data center business which grew even faster at 110% to reach $107.6 billion.

"Our momentum is real. NVIDIA is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people," interim CEO Colette Kress said in a statement, her first since being appointed by the board last week after founder Jensen Huang resigned amid scandal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)