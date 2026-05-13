Elon Musk's SpaceX In Talks With Google Over Orbiting Data Centres

As the global artificial intelligence race accelerates, tech giants are now looking beyond Earth for the future of computing power. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Google is in discussions with SpaceX about launching experimental data centres into orbit.

The talks are linked to Google's ambitious "Project Suncatcher", a long-term plan aimed at developing solar-powered data centres in space. The idea is to use satellites equipped with advanced computing systems that can process artificial intelligence workloads while relying on constant solar energy in orbit.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Google is also speaking with other launch companies as it explores ways to make orbital computing commercially viable. Prototype systems could reportedly begin testing as early as 2027.

The project reflects growing concern within the technology industry over the enormous energy demands of AI systems. Traditional data centres consume vast amounts of electricity and water, leading firms to search for alternatives that are cleaner and more sustainable.

Space-based facilities could offer several advantages. Satellites in orbit receive uninterrupted solar energy and avoid land and cooling limitations faced by Earth-based centres. However, experts say the concept still faces major technical and financial challenges, including launch costs, heat management and reliable communication systems.

The possible partnership would also deepen ties between Google and Elon Musk's SpaceX. Google already invested in the rocket company several years ago, and the latest discussions suggest both firms see orbital computing as a potential next frontier in AI infrastructure.

According to reports, SpaceX has been increasingly promoting space-based computing as part of its future business strategy ahead of a widely anticipated initial public offering. The company has also been working with AI firms including Anthropic on large-scale computing projects.

Industry analysts believe the idea may sound futuristic today, but rising AI demand and rapid advances in reusable rockets could make orbital data centres a realistic option within the next decade.