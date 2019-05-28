Jagan Reddy Invites Chandrababu Naidu For Swearing-In Ceremony In Andhra

YS Jaganmohan Reddy, whose YSR Congress swept the state elections bagging 151 of the 175 seats, will be sworn in as chief minister at 12.23 pm on Thursday

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: May 28, 2019 17:01 IST
Jagan Reddy has also invited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the ceremony


Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh: 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jaganmohan Reddy today invited Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu for his swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada on May 30.

Mr Reddy, whose YSR Congress swept the state elections bagging 151 of the 175 seats, will be sworn in as chief minister at 12.23 pm on Thursday.

YSRC sources said the CM-designate spoke to the TDP chief over phone and extended a formal invitation for the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr Reddy has already invited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has confirmed his attendance.

After the swearing-in, Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr Reddy will leave for Delhi to attend the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

