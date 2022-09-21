Jagan Reddy's Party Asked To Clarify His 'Permanent President' Role

The Election Commission has written to the YSR Congress after allegations that it is planning to amend its party constitution so that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy can be its permanent president.

The Election Commission guidelines stipulate that political parties have to conduct elections within a specific time frame to choose a president and the YSRCP's move is seen as a violation.

The Commission said it "categorically rejects any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post being of permanent nature" calling it "inherently anti-democracy".

"Any action which denies the periodicity of elections, is in complete violation of the extant instructions of the Commission," the Commission said today.

"Therefore, the Commission after considering all the above material, has ordered that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party be directed to conclude the internal inquiry at the earliest and make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting the said media/newspaper reports so as to put the possibility of such a confusion at rest," the Commission said.