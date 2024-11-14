'You Insulted My Mother': Chandrababu Naidu's Son Takes On YSR Congress

Nara Lokesh -- Andhra Pradesh MLA and son of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu --took on YS Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress in the state assembly today, accusing them of insulting his mother and then "running away". In an emotional speech in the house, he accused the former Chief Minister of defending them by giving them tickets in the recent assembly elections in the state.

That message was later reiterated in a post on X.

"My mother was insulted. Don't you remember insulting my mother that day? We never talked about Jagan's family. Chandrababu came to the Assembly every day. After insulting my mother, they walked out of the assembly. Now I am questioning YSRCP -- why your MLAs did not come? When you gave YSRCP tickets to those who insulted my mother, didn't you defend them, Jagan?" read a rough translation of the post.

His attack came on the heels of the YSR Congress's boycott of the budget session of the assembly. YSRCP, decimated in the assembly polls, now has only 11 members in the house.

