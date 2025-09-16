Tomato, Onion Prices Crash, Jagan Reddy Blames Chandrababu Naidu

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, alleging he is neglecting the plight of farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to X, Mr Reddy said, "Chandrababu Naidu has set unmatched records in pushing farmers into distress through the collapse of crop prices. In Kurnool, onions are being sold at just Rs. 3 per kg, tomatoes at Rs. 1.50 per kg. Are these prices even imaginable? Should farmers not be allowed to survive? Despite weeks of farmers crying out in distress, Naidu has shown no concern."

He further added, "What use is a government that does not stand by its people in their toughest times? A government that refuses to rescue farmers in crisis is as good as no government at all."

Alleging false promises made by the TDP regime, the YSRCP chief said, "You repeatedly issued advertisements claiming that onion would be procured at Rs. 1,200 per quintal. But instead of fulfilling the promise, you staged auctions in the Kurnool market where no one came forward to buy. Was this not a deliberate attempt to create an impression that nothing can be done? When the actual market is selling onions online on BigBasket and retail stores at Rs. 29-Rs. 32 per kg, and Rythu Bazaars at Rs.25 per kg, why is the farmer not getting even a fraction of that price? Is this not your government's failure, Chandrababu?"

He further claimed that there is a tomato crisis in the state, where prices have crashed and helpless farmers are throwing their produce on the streets due to lack of buyers.

Jagan Reddy demanded that the Chandrababu Naidu government immediately intervene, procure farmers' produce, and provide them with fair support prices.