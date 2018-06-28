TDP Will Rule Full Term, Won't Go For Early Election, Says Party Leader

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh says TDP workers are gearing up for elections

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said his party will complete the tenure and the state government will not go for early election before January 2019.

"TDP government will rule the full term," said Mr Lokesh. TDP workers are gearing up for the elections as it is routine in the party to start such an exercise a year before elections, he added.

He said even if general elections are shifted to an earlier date, the state assembly elections will not be held beforehand.

Mr Lokesh said the people of Andhra Pradesh don't want early elections.

However, talks about early elections in the state have been doing rounds for quite some time now.

Mr Lokesh elaborated on the status of several development programmes under his ministry. On the Kadapa steel plant issue, he said, "It is not correct on part of the centre to say that the state didn't submit reports."

He also criticised the centre on taking up an expensive project as the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train which he claims has low on usability.

Criticising the YSR Congress Party and other opposition parties, Mr Lokesh said, "Why they are accusing state government on the special status and Kadapa steel factory issues? We have to ask the centre. But they are targeting the state government, which is not correct."