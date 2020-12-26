Six Out Of 1,214 UK Returnees To Andhra Pradesh Test Positive For Coronavirus

Of those traced, 1,101 were sent into quarantine, the Commissioner said. (Representational)

Six out of 1,214 people who returned from the UK to Andhra Pradesh in recent days tested positive for coronavirus but it has not yet been established whether or not they contracted the new strain that was detected in that country.

State Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said in a release on Saturday that two persons in Guntur and one each in East Godavari, Krishna, Anantapuramu and SPS Nellore districts tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return from the UK.

"Till date, 1,214 persons returned to the state and we have so far traced 1,158 of them.Another 56 remain to be traced," Mr Bhaskar said.

Of those traced, 1,101 were sent into quarantine, the Commissioner said.

"We are waiting for the test results from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, to determine if the six positive persons contracted the new strain or not," Mr Bhaskar added.