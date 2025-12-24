Pregnant Woman Objects To Fireworks On Jagan Reddy's Birthday, Gets Kicked

In a strong show of action following public outrage, police in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday paraded a man who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman.

The incident had occurred in the state's Sri Sathya Sai district, where a pregnant woman was allegedly brutally assaulted during birthday celebrations of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 21.

The police paraded the prime accused, Ajay Deva, reportedly a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) worker, from the RTC Bus Stand Circle to the Rural Police Station in full public view in Kadiri town in Sri Sathya Sai district. In the video, several police personnel were seen escorting Ajay Deva, who was made to walk barefoot.

గర్భని పై దాడి కేసులో ముద్దాయి అరెస్ట్...

అరాచకాలకు పాల్పడితే సహించేది లేదని అటువంటి వారి పట్ల పోలీస్ శాఖ కఠినంగా వ్యవహరిస్తుందని కదిరి డిఎస్పి శివన్నారాయణ స్వామి హెచ్చరించారు.. తనకల్లు మండలం ముత్యాల వారి పల్లి గ్రామంలో ఆదివారం గర్భిణీ పై దాడి కేసులో ముద్దాయిన అరెస్టు pic.twitter.com/ARA4OjYX4K — Sri Sathya Sai District Police (@SSSPOLICE12) December 23, 2025

The photos and videos were shared by the police on social media platforms as well.

🚨 **అరాచకాలకు సహనం లేదు… చట్టం నిశ్శబ్దంగా ఉండదు!** 🚨



సమాజంలో శాంతి భద్రతలకు భంగం కలిగిస్తే,

మహిళలపై—ముఖ్యంగా గర్భిణులపై—దాడులకు పాల్పడితే,

➡️ **పోలీస్ శాఖ కఠిన చర్యలు తప్పవు.** pic.twitter.com/IFc5TSJdLk — Sri Sathya Sai District Police (@SSSPOLICE12) December 23, 2025

The victim, identified as Sandhya Rani, was allegedly attacked after she requested the accused to burst firecrackers away from the crowd, citing safety concerns. Angered by her request, Ajay Deva, along with another YSRCP activist, Anjinappa, allegedly strangled her and kicked her in the stomach with the intention of harming her unborn child, according to police.

Taking the incident seriously, police arrested Ajay Deva and remanded him to judicial custody. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the second accused, Anjinappa, who is currently on the run.

Kadiri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shiva Narayanaswamy said the assault was carried out with clear criminal intent and strict legal action has been initiated.

YSRCP Had Voiced Concerns Over Growing Crimes Against Women

The incident comes after YSRCP had alleged that Andhra Pradesh has turned unsafe for women under the rule of the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government.

YSRCP women's wing state working president Kakani Poojitha had slammed the coalition government for what she called the deteriorating law-and-order situation.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP party office in Nellore on December 22, she said that women across the state are living in fear, with crimes occurring every day in every locality, reflecting a complete collapse of public safety under the last 18 months of coalition rule.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh now ranks second in crimes against women, she had called it a shameful "achievement" of the coalition government. Citing incidents where even women police officers were attacked, she questioned whether anyone in the state is truly safe today.

She alleged that the government was misusing the police machinery to suppress political opponents instead of protecting citizens.