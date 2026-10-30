On Camera, Men Chase Bus, Assault Andhra Driver Over Alleged Rash Driving

A driver of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) was allegedly assaulted by a group of men following a dispute on a road in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district.

The bus driver was identified as Vemana Naik.

The incident involved an APSRTC bus belonging to the Kadiri depot that was travelling from Bengaluru to Kadiri via Annamayya district. According to the complaint, the dispute began in Annamayya when a man travelling on a two-wheeler with his mother accused the bus driver of negligent driving and endangering their lives.

Following the argument, the man allegedly contacted his relatives and friends. The group then reportedly chased the bus on two-wheelers and intercepted it near Kokkanti Cross, a junction area located on the Chennai-Anantapur Highway in Tanakallu, Andhra Pradesh, near Tirupati.

According to the complaint, the men forced the driver to get off the bus and assaulted him. Naik sustained injuries in the attack.

A video purportedly showing the assault has circulated widely on social media.

In the video, three to five men can be seen repeatedly kicking and slapping the bus driver. One of the assailants is seen grabbing the driver's hair and punching him in the head and face. One of the men can be seen holding him by the neck from behind. Several bystanders gather at the spot and attempt to stop the men from assaulting the driver.

The driver later approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police identified the three accused as Vishwanath, Ramu and Madhu Kumar. Efforts are underway to trace them and initiate further legal action.