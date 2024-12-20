Andhra Woman Opens Parcel, Finds Man's Body And Letter Demanding Rs 1.3 Crore

A letter was also found in the parcel containing dead body, demanding Rs 1.30 crore.

A woman in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district was shocked on receiving a parcel containing the body of an unidentified person.

The horrific incident was reported from Yendagandi village in Undi mandal of West Godavari district.

A woman, identified as Naga Tulsi, had submitted an application to the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for financial help to construct the house. The Samithi had sent tiles to the woman.

She again petitioned the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for further help in construction. The Samithi had reportedly promised to provide electricity appliances. The applicant had received a message on WhatsApp that she would be provided items like lights, fans, and switches.

A person delivered a box to the woman at her doorstep on Thursday night and left after informing her that it contained electrical appliances.

Tulsi later opened the parcel and was shocked to find the body of a person.

Her family members were also in a panic. They alerted the police, which rushed to the spot.

The body was shifted to a government hospital for autopsy. Police registered a case and took up an investigation. District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi also visited the village and investigated the case.

A letter was also found in the parcel, demanding Rs 1.30 crore and warning the family of serious consequences if it failed to meet the demand.

Police were trying to identify the person who delivered the parcel. It has summoned representatives of the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for questioning.

According to police, it is the body of a male aged about 45 years. Police believe that the person may have died 4-5 days ago.

Police shifted the body for autopsy. The investigations were on to find out if the person was murdered.

As part of the investigation, police were verifying missing complaints within the limits of surrounding police stations.

