Andhra Woman Kills Son For Opposing Her Affair, Files Fake Missing Complaint

A woman in Andhra Pradesh allegedly killed her 15-year-old son with the help of her lover after he objected to their relationship. The crime remained hidden for weeks before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) uncovered the truth. The shocking murder took place in Adoni town in the Kurnool district.

The victim, Veerendra, belonged to G. Hosalli village in Adoni mandal and according to the police, his mother, Gangamma, was involved in an illicit relationship with a man identified as Dargappa. Veerendra had repeatedly questioned his mother's behaviour and had exposed the relationship before relatives and villagers, leading to frequent arguments at home as soon as there was an obstacle in the illicit relationship and the fear of it becoming public. Veerendra was allegedly murdered, and his body was secretly buried in a graveyard on the outskirts of the village.

Further, in an attempt to mislead investigators, Mother Gangamma filed a missing persons complaint. She also participated in search efforts and even approached the High Court, alleging delay in the investigation and seeking directions to trace her son.

Following the court's intervention, an SIT was formed to speed up the probe. During surveillance and questioning, investigators found several contradictions in the statements given by Gangamma and Dargappa. Technical evidence, call records and local witness statements reportedly raised suspicion on the duo.

"The accused tried to project the case as a missing person complaint. During the investigation, several facts did not match their statements. Scientific evidence and witness accounts helped us uncover the truth," said a police officer part of the investigation.

After questioning the suspects, police identified the burial spot and exhumed Veerendra's body from the village graveyard on June 1 in the presence of revenue officials and medical teams and tight security. The remains were shifted for postmortem examination.

Police have taken Dargappa into custody and are continuing the investigation to gather more evidence.