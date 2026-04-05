Andhra Man Kills Daughter For Marrying Lover, Cop Suspended For Hiding Murder

A 22-year-old woman was killed by her family for marrying her lover, and later tried to cover it up as a case of suicide with the help of a police officer in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place last month in Andhra Pradesh's Macherla town.

The woman, Chowdeshwari, was in a relationship with a man - which her family opposed. On March 4, she left her house and married her lover against her parents' wishes. A few days later, her family filed a complaint, following which a hunt was on to locate the woman.

The Macherla town Circle Inspector (CI) traced the couple on March 15 and allegedly forced the woman to return to her parents' house.

According to investigators, the officer threatened the woman and handed her over to her family.

Three days later, Chowdeshwari was found dead at her parents' house.

Initially, her family claimed that she had died by suicide. However, the post-mortem report confirmed that her death was not self-inflicted but a murder. Doctors revealed that she had been suffocated with a pillow while sleeping.

Subsequently, the woman's father, Chandrasreenu, and another relative were arrested as investigators believed they committed the crime out of anger over her marrying against their wishes.

Further investigation revealed that the Circle Officer may have taken a bribe from Chowdeshwari's parents and tried to protect them. Police are checking bank records and large cash withdrawals made by the family.

The officer has been suspended and may face criminal charges for conspiracy, taking a bribe, and destroying evidence if found guilty.