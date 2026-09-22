Andhra Woman Dies After Falling Into Hot Sambar Vessel During Ganesh Event

A 46-year-old woman died after reportedly falling into a large vessel containing boiling sambar during a Vinayaka Chavithi annadanam programme in Vijayawada on Sunday morning.

According to police and local residents, the woman who died has been identified as Sujatha, who was assisting with cooking arrangements for the food distribution programme organised as part of the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations.

The accident reportedly occurred while Sujatha was carrying sambar. She accidentally fell into the large vessel containing the boiling preparation and sustained severe burn injuries.

The organisers reportedly noticed the incident immediately and rushed her to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

She was undergoing treatment for extensive burn injuries, but her condition subsequently deteriorated.

Sujatha died at the hospital on Monday morning while receiving treatment, according to the information available.

Police have taken up an investigation into the incident and are examining the circumstances that led to the woman falling into the vessel and are expected to establish how the accident occurred.

The case is being treated as an accidental death based on the information currently available, though the police investigation is continuing.

The incident has cast a shadow over the celebrations and left the woman's family members and local residents in shock and relatives in distress following her tragic death.