Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Exact Date, Timing, Significance And Origin

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: It is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with pomp and fervour across India. It is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. This vibrant and colorful festival continues for 10 days and holds a special place in the hearts of millions across the world. The dates of the festival are decided on the basis of Hindu calendar, which say that Lord Ganesha was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the date falls in the months of August or September.

When will Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated this year?

There is some confusion about the date of the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, like Janmashtami and Raksha Bandhan. This year, the 10-day-long festival will begin on September 19 and continue till September 28.

As per the Hindu calendar, Vinayak Chaturthi will begin on Monday (September 18) at 12.39pm and end at 8.43 pm on Tuesday (September 19).

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi holds immense spiritual and cultural significance. Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is believed to bless his devotees with wisdom, success, and good fortune. He is often invoked at the beginning of any new venture or auspicious occasion to remove obstacles and ensure its success.

People seek Lord Ganesha's blessings before starting any important work, or programmes such as weddings.

The origin of Ganesh Chaturthi

Devotees have been celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha for many centuries. But it gained popularity during the rule of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra in the 17th century. The celebrations were transformed and Ganesh Chaturthi turned into a public event during the freedom movement by leaders like Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

They saw the festival as an opportunity to unite people and promote a sense of patriotism. Ganesh Chaturthi became a platform for social and political gatherings, fostering a spirit of unity and nationalism among the people of the country.