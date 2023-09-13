Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 4 Rituals To Follow This Vinayaka Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The 10-day-long festival will begin on September 19

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated across India with pomp and fervour. The 10-day Hindu festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. For the festival, devotees bring Lord Ganesha's idol and place it in their homes or in a public pandal.

This year, the 10-day-long festival will begin on September 19 and continue till September 28. As per the Hindu calendar, Vinayak Chaturthi will begin on Monday (September 18) at 12.39 p.m. and end at 8.43 p.m. on Tuesday (September 19).

There are a number of rituals and customs that devotees follow during this festival.

4 Rituals You Must Perform On Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Avahana or Pran Pratishtha

This ritual is performed to sanctify the lord Ganesha's idol. Devotees perform 'Deep-Prajwalan' and 'Sankalpa' and then recite mantras. The idol is then placed in the pandal, temple or home.

Shodashopachara

This ritual means 16-fold worship which involves offering something to the lord. In this ritual, the devotees first wash Lord Ganesha's feet, then give the statue a bath with milk, ghee, honey, curd, and sugar. Next step, fresh flowers, akshata, sindoor and Chandan are presented to the idol. Apply sandalwood paste tilak to the Ganpati idol.

Uttarpuja

This ritual is performed during 'visarjan'. It is a farewell ritual performed on the 10th day of the festival.

Ganpati Visarjan

This is the last ritual in which the Ganesha idol is immersed in water. As they bid farewell to the lord, people chant, "Ganapati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya" (Hail Lord Ganpati, come quickly next year).



