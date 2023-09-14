Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Celebrations

It will be observed from September 19 to September 28.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav, is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, especially in Maharashtra, and other states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Lord Ganesh, known as the remover of all obstacles, is worshipped first, among all Hindu gods and goddesses.

This year, the festival will be observed from September 19 to September 28.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Time: Shubh Muhurat and Tithi

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to welcome home Lord Ganesha on Chaturthi Tithi will start at 12:39 p.m. on September 18, and end at 1:43 p.m. on September 19. The 10-day Ganesh Utsav festival will conclude on September 28 with Ganpati Visarjan.

The auspicious puja muhurat time will start from 11:01 AM to 01:28 PM on September 19, 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rituals And Celebration

Lord Ganesha, as per belief, is also known as Vighnaharta or the one who removes all obstacles. He holds great significance in Hinduism where almost all rituals begin with his worship. Celebrations for this festival begin months in advance with the preparation of idols of Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi has four main rituals -- Pranapratishtha, Shodashopachara, Uttarpuja, and Visarjan puja. People decorate their homes with flowers and rangoli designs and bring clay idols of Lord Ganesha, into their homes. Beautifully decorated Ganesh idols are also placed at puja pandals, homes, offices, and educational institutions on the day of Chaturthi.

The Pranapratishtha ritual is performed by a priest by chanting a mantra. After that, 16 different rituals are performed - known as Shodashopachara puja. Modak, a popular sweet dumpling from Maharashtra, is said to be the favourite prasad of Lord Ganesh. Modak and other sweets and fruits are offered to Lord Ganesh during the puja.

People celebrate the festival by singing and playing religious hymns, dancing to drum beats, and preparing a delicious meal. The third main ritual of Ganesh Chaturthi is Uttarpuja - which is about bidding farewell to Lord Ganesh.

On the 10th and last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the idol of Lord Ganesha is immersed in a nearby river with full devotion, and this ceremony is called Ganesh Visarjan. People chant "Ganapati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya”, which means “Goodbye Lord Ganesha, please come back next year.”