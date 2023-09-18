Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Messages, Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp Status And More

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 19.
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country, especially Maharashtra, with immense enthusiasm to honour Lord Ganesha. This year, the 10-day-long festival will begin on September 19. During this joyous occasion, devotees bring Lord Ganesha idols to their homes and offer prayers and sweets, and seek his blessings.
The day is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav.
To make Ganesh Chaturthi festivities memorable, we have curated a list of messages, wishes, WhatsApp status and greetings to share with your loved ones:
- On this Ganesh Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom, prosperity, and joy. Wishing you a delightful festival.
- As we welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes and hearts, may all your obstacles be removed, and your life be filled with happiness and success.
- May Lord Ganpati shower his blessings upon you and your loved ones. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
- May the blessings of Lord Ganesha fill your life with endless moments of love and laughter. Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi.
- This Ganesh Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow his divine grace upon you and your family. Wishing you peace and prosperity.
- On this auspicious day, may Lord Ganesha fill your life with good fortune and grant you the strength to overcome all challenges.
- As we celebrate the birth of the Lord Ganesha, may your life be filled with wisdom, courage, and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
- On this special day, may Lord Ganesha's blessings light up your path and guide you towards a brighter future.
- Wishing you and your family a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with devotion, joy, and togetherness. May Lord Ganesha bless you abundantly.
- May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha fill your home with peace, love, and prosperity. Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi.