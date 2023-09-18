Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Messages, Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp Status And More

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 19.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country, especially Maharashtra, with immense enthusiasm to honour Lord Ganesha. This year, the 10-day-long festival will begin on September 19. During this joyous occasion, devotees bring Lord Ganesha idols to their homes and offer prayers and sweets, and seek his blessings.

The day is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav.

To make Ganesh Chaturthi festivities memorable, we have curated a list of messages, wishes, WhatsApp status and greetings to share with your loved ones: