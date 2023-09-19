Ganesh Chaturthi: 5 Famous Ganesh Temple To Visit This Festive Season

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the nation with immense enthusiasm to honour Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati. This year, the 10-day-long festival begins today, September 19. The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi is marked with the installation of Ganesh's clay idols in homes and public places. The 10-day-long festival concludes when the idol is carried in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in a river of sea on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Now, here's a list of 5 famous Ganesh temples one can visit on Ganesh Chaturthi:

Siddhivinayak Temple

Siddhivinayak Temple, situated at Prabhadevi in Mumbai, is one of the most renowned Ganesh temples. Notable dignitaries and celebrities often visit this temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

Siddhivinayak Temple/Instagram

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple

This iconic temple is located in Pune. The idol of Lord Ganesh in this temple stands at an impressive height of 7.5 feet and a width of 4 feet. Many celebrities and politicians visit the temple and get blessings from the lord. During Ganesh Chaturthi, the idol of Ganesh is adorned with valuable gold jewellery, enhancing its splendour.

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple/Instagram

Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most famous and revered idols of Ganesh in Mumbai. It is particularly significant during Ganesh Chaturthi, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion in the state of Maharashtra. The idol of Ganesha at this temple is known for its immense size and intricate craftsmanship. It is usually adorned with valuable ornaments and jewellery.

Lalbaugcha Raja/Instagram

Moti Dungri Temple

Moti Dungri Temple of Ganesh is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is one of the most revered and popular Ganesh temples in India. It houses a Ganpati idol brought from Gujarat, believed to be over half a century old. The temple and the idol were established by one Seth Jai Ram Paliwal, as per the official site of the temple.

Moti Dungri Temple

Khajrana Ganesh Temple

This temple is situated in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. It is a famous temple made of bricks, jaggery, limestone, mud, dirt, water and other raw materials used for the creation of the idol of Lord Ganesh. The gate and the outer wall of the temple are made of silver and different moods and festivals are depicted on it. As per the official site, the eyes of the deity are made of diamonds and the upper wall of the temple is made of silver.