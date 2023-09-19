Tripura School Teacher Makes Lord Ganesha Idol With Syringes

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Tripura school teacher made a Lord Ganesha idol with syringes.

A government school teacher in Tripura has made a Lord Ganesha idol with syringes to mark Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Samiran Dey aims to spread awareness against drug abuse in the state.

Mr Dey, who has been making idols for the last 25 years, tries to deliver a social message through his work.

Amid the rise in the usage of drugs among youngsters, Mr Dey came up with the idea to make a Lord Ganesha idol with syringes.

The school teacher has added the text “Say No to Drugs” to the idol.

Talking about his work, Samiran Dey said, “I have been associated with idol-making for the last 25 years. Every time I want to give some social message through my work. This time I have decided to give the social message on the ill effects of drugs among young generations.”

He added, “It has been seen that many young generations are spoiling their future after they get trapped in drug addiction. Through my work, I want to generate awareness among the young generations.”

“The young people should know how drugs have been affecting their lives and society. It has also been seen that if anyone in a family has been consuming drugs, the whole family has to suffer. I've chosen this social message "Say No to Drugs" to create awareness, particularly among the youths because youths are the future of tomorrow,” Mr Dey continued.

This news about social messages came after Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha recently informed that in the last three years, a total of 2,131 people were arrested under the cases related to Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in the state.

In the past eight years, the country has witnessed a 70 per cent rise in narcotic consumption, and around 100 million substance addicts are present in India. The rising drug abuse in the country is also considered one of the reasons for the increase in crime.