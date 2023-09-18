Video: A Ganesh Temple Decorated With Coins, Currency Notes Worth Rs 65 Lakh

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities will commence on September 19 this year

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a temple in Karnataka's Bengaluru has been decorated with currency notes and coins worth Rs 65 lakh.

The Sri Sathya Ganapathy Temple in Bengaluru's JP Nagar is known for giving a unique touch to their premises during Ganesh Puja festivities every year.

This time, they have gone a step ahead and decorated the temple using hundreds of coins and currency notes ranging from Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 to Rs 500 denominations.

In the past few years, the temple also used eco-friendly items such as flowers, corn and raw bananas to decorate the idol of Ganpati as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar and marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati. The much-awaited festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav.

It is marked with the installation of Ganesha's clay idols in homes and public places, and concludes when the idol is carried in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in a river or sea on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

