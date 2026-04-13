Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's First Quantum Testbeds Tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will launch two advanced quantum computing testbeds tomorrow, which is also World Quantum Day.

The facilities, named 1S and 1Q quantum testbeds, will be inaugurated at SRM University, Andhra Pradesh and virtually at Medha Towers in Gannavaram near Vijayawada. With this, Andhra Pradesh is set to become the first state in India to establish a dedicated ecosystem for testing and certifying quantum technologies.

Calling it a milestone, Chief Minister's Secretary PS Pradyumna said, "For the first time in the country, an indigenous quantum computing testing facility is being launched."

Officials say these early-stage systems will help researchers and startups test quantum components within India. "These are small but very powerful systems. They will reduce dependency on foreign infrastructure," PS Pradyumna added.

The initiative is part of the government's larger plan to develop Amaravati into a Quantum Valley, aimed at attracting global research, talent and investments.

The 1S system, developed using superconducting technology, and the 1Q system will function at extremely low temperatures close to minus 273 degrees Celsius. "Such cooling is essential for quantum systems to work accurately," explained Professor Ch Satish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

PS Pradyumna added, "We are making this facility open for students, researchers and startups. It will give them hands-on exposure, which is very important in a field like quantum technology."

Top government officials also highlighted that the entire setup has been built using indigenous technology, with support from institutions like the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Indian Institute of Science and Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Chief Minister Naidu has earlier said, "Quantum technology will play a key role in governance, healthcare and future industries. Amaravati will emerge as a global hub."

The launch event will see participation from scientists, IIT professors, startup founders and policymakers, while over 1.5 lakh students across the state are expected to join virtually.

Officials believe this initiative will put Amaravati firmly on the global map as a fast-growing centre for quantum technology and innovation.