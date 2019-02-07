Andhra Pradesh Bureaucrat To Spend Just Rs 18,000 On Son's Wedding

Patnala Basanth Kumar was promoted to IAS cadre in 2012.

Extravagance on display at weddings is not uncommon. While families spend lakhs on the wedding ceremonies, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Andhra is setting an example for others.

Patnala Basanth Kumar, Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will be spending just Rs 18,000 on the wedding of his son scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam on February 10.

The families of bridegroom and bride will bear an expenditure of Rs 18,000 each on the ceremony, including the lunch for the guests.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan will bless the couple at the simple ceremony on Friday.

In 2017, Basanth Kumar had also performed his daughter's marriage with equal simplicity by spending just Rs 16,100.

Basanth Kumar, who was promoted to IAS cadre in 2012, had earlier served as Officer on Special Duty and Joint Secretary to Governor Narasimhan.