7 Bodies Found In Andhra Pradesh Lake, No One Knows Where They Came From District Superintendent of Police Nagi Reddy said no external injuries were visible on the bodies and only autopsies could determine the cause of death.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT The dead bodies have surfaced in a small lake in Ontimitta in the Kadapa district. Hyderabad: Seven bodies have surfaced in a small lake in Ontimitta in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, triggering alarm in the area.



It remains unclear how they came there and why.



District Superintendent of Police Nagi Reddy said no external injuries were visible on the bodies and only autopsies could determine the cause of death.



"Since it must be 24 to 48 hours after death, the bodies are bloated and it is very difficult to find out who they are and how they came there and what caused their death," he told NDTV.



Some sources suggested that they may have been labourers brought in by red sanders smugglers.



M Kanta Rao, the Chief of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force, however, said his team did not have any operations in the Kadapa district and did not know about the bodies.



Seven bodies have surfaced in a small lake in Ontimitta in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, triggering alarm in the area.It remains unclear how they came there and why.District Superintendent of Police Nagi Reddy said no external injuries were visible on the bodies and only autopsies could determine the cause of death."Since it must be 24 to 48 hours after death, the bodies are bloated and it is very difficult to find out who they are and how they came there and what caused their death," he told NDTV. Some sources suggested that they may have been labourers brought in by red sanders smugglers.M Kanta Rao, the Chief of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force, however, said his team did not have any operations in the Kadapa district and did not know about the bodies.