7 Bodies Found In Andhra Pradesh Lake, No One Knows Where They Came From

It remains unclear how they came there and why.
District Superintendent of Police Nagi Reddy said no external injuries were visible on the bodies and only autopsies could determine the cause of death.
"Since it must be 24 to 48 hours after death, the bodies are bloated and it is very difficult to find out who they are and how they came there and what caused their death," he told NDTV.
Comments
M Kanta Rao, the Chief of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force, however, said his team did not have any operations in the Kadapa district and did not know about the bodies.