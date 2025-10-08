Advertisement
6 Killed In Fire At Crackers Manufacturing Unit In Andhra Pradesh: Police

Police suspect that the accident could have occurred due to mishandling at the crackers manufacturing unit.

Read Time: 1 min
The firecrackers manufacturing unit was licensed, said the police.
Rayavaram (Andhra Pradesh):

Six persons died and two injured in a fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday, said a police official.

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district superintendent of police Rahul Meena said the crackers manufacturing unit was a licensed one.

"Yes, six bodies have been found. We are verifying the details of the bodies. I think it was a licensed unit only," Meena told PTI.

Further, he said the injured persons were shifted to a hospital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

