3 Injured At Andhra Police Station While Loading Seized Fireworks

A major explosion took place on Tuesday morning inside the premises of Challapalli Police Station in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, injuring a sub-inspector and two other police personnel.

The blast occurred when seized fireworks and explosive material from different cases were being loaded into a police vehicle to be taken to the Avanigadda court.

According to police, the seized material had to be produced before the court at 10 am.

Sub-Inspector D. Durga Anjaneyulu, Head Constable Teja, Court Constable Abdullah and driver Nagaraju were loading the material into the vehicle when a sudden explosion took place.

SI Durga Anjaneyulu suffered injuries to his leg and was shifted to the government hospital. Head Constable Teja and Constable Abdullah were seriously injured and taken to a private hospital in Challapalli for treatment. Driver Nagaraju also suffered minor injuries.

Police said the condition of two of the injured personnel is serious.

The blast also damaged the police vehicle parked in the station. Furniture, doors and window panes inside the station were shattered in the impact. The loud sound of the explosion created panic among local residents, who rushed towards the station after hearing the blast.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao said the seized fireworks from various cases were being shifted to court when the accident occurred.

"The explosion took place while the seized material was being loaded into the vehicle. Three police personnel, including the SI, were injured. They are undergoing treatment, and their condition is being monitored," the SP said.

He added that the exact reason for the blast was not yet known and a detailed inquiry had been ordered.

Senior police officers, bomb squad personnel and forensic experts reached the police station soon after the incident. They are examining whether the fireworks accidentally exploded because of friction, heat or mishandling.

Police have cordoned off the area, and further investigation is underway.