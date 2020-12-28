4,000 Litres Of Illegally Distilled Country Liquor Destroyed In Andhra Pradesh's Krishna District

The liquor was destroyed at the district police office (Representational)

4,000 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) arrack (country liquor) seized from the Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district in around 400 raids was destroyed by the police today. The liquor was destroyed at the district police office.

These raids were lead by Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravindranath Babu and Special Enforcement Bureau's (SEB) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal.

"Cases are being filed related to country liquor. 4,000 litres of country liquor was caught in as many as 400 cases which are registered in SEB stations and police stations in the district. These 4,000 litres of liquor were destroyed at District Police Office at Bandar Town. This ID arrack was destroyed on the orders of SP of Krishna district," Mr Jindal said.

The SEB and police stations in Krishna District are continuously conducting raids on country liquor units. Stern actions are being taken against those involved in such illegal activities, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)